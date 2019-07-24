Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.17. Constellium shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 270,234 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 102,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,636,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,662 shares during the period. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.