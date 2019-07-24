Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, UEX, CoinEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $489,487.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00297313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.01697618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00120469 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, ABCC, CoinEx, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

