ContentBox Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $23.95 million and $727,994.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010378 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002714 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,209,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

