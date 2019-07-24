Continental’s (CTTAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of Continental stock traded up $13.16 on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44. Continental has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $265.25.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

