Contrasting Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and BOX (NASDAQ:BOX)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aware has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aware and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A BOX 0 5 9 0 2.64

BOX has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Aware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aware and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.13 million 4.21 $1.23 million N/A N/A BOX $608.39 million 3.98 -$134.61 million ($0.96) -17.22

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware 11.54% 3.19% 2.98% BOX -21.37% -446.05% -21.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aware beats BOX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

