Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report $686.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.80 million and the lowest is $682.95 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $660.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.62. 141,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $228.65 and a 12-month high of $343.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

