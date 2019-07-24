Cormark Boosts Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target to C$1.85

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EXN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.35. 339,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

