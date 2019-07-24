Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $237,310,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2,813.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,329,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after acquiring an additional 597,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 1,763,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,517. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

