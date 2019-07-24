Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 4.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Corning worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $816,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Corning by 18.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,517. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

