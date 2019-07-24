CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $48.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.08. The company had a trading volume of 619,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,628. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.96. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $592.34.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.60.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,769,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.