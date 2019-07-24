Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $868,633,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 607,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,637,000 after acquiring an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after acquiring an additional 386,144 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. 830,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.