COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Shares Up 2.7%

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.11, 1,626 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

