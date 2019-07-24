Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Crane has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis purchased 1,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Crane from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.02.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

