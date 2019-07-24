Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,630. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $86,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.