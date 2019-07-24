Credits (CS) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, WazirX and Mercatox. Credits has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $799,369.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,203,522 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, COSS, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene, LBank and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.