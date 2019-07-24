Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,874. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.18.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.10%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

