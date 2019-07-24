CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. 16,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

