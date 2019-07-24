Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $23,550.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.07 or 0.05763041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,487,727,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

