CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Up 0.1%

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90, 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57,043% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYGIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Icon from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

