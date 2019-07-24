CYCLEAN Market Capitalization Achieves $341,891.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $341,891.00 and $34.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CYCLEAN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00296682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01708060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000637 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io.

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLEAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLEAN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.