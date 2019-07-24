Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.63 ($64.68).

Several research firms have recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Daimler stock traded up €1.17 ($1.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €49.22 ($57.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.81.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

