De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $298.77

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.77 and traded as low as $227.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 1,439,311 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from De La Rue’s previous dividend of $8.30. De La Rue’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

