DECENT (DCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $957,397.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $957,397.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010360 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

