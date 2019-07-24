Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 59.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 36.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,970. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

