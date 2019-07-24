Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 4.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock worth $4,728,806. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 256,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,705. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.