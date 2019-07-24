Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.39

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 1147413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock worth $4,728,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $89,761,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $56,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

