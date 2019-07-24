Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.