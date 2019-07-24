DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,734,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 823,052 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,020,000 after acquiring an additional 635,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 62,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

