Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.39 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.82.

TSE:SLF opened at C$55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$43.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 451.94 and a current ratio of 483.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.72, for a total value of C$3,848,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,536,397.84. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.