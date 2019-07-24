DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.23

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 37382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

