Diageo (DEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

