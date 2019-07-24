Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,312.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,312.92 ($43.29).

DGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

DGE stock traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,353.50 ($43.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,403.90.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

