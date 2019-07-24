Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 311,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,809. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

