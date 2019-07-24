Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

