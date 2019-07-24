Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,083. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 1,284.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.