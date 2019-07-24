DigitalPrice (DP) Reaches Market Cap of $63,745.00

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $63,745.00 and $1.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003189 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

