Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on August 8th

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 74.48%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $109,051.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $445,313. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

