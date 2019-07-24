Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.00

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 117864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Linda Bell purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £6,205 ($8,107.93). Also, insider Hugh Aldous purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,173.53).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

