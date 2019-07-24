DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.24. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.02-6.38 EPS.

DTE Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other news, Director Ruth G. Shaw acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.