Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after buying an additional 557,009 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $174.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

