Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 188,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. 1,976,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

