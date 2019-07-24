Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.54 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. 3,577,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

