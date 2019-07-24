Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.43. 3,018,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.87. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

