Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 316,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,238. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $221.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

