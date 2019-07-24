Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 374,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,459,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 112,684.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,997 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 302,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,269. Relx PLC has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.