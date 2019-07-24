Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,708 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,139,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,522,000 after buying an additional 1,549,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 676,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,439,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,728,000 after purchasing an additional 323,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,599 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

HDB stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,879. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.19.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

