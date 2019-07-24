Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on Salem Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

DCO opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

