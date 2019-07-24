EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,115,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 171.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 153,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,008. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.