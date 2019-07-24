easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Securities downgraded shares of easyJet to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,113 ($14.54) on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.48.

In other easyJet news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50). Insiders have bought a total of 11,032 shares of company stock worth $9,952,608 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

