Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 40.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 117.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

